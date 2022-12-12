As of Nov. 20, the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office suspended its daytime patrol services as a result of severe staffing shortages, mostly within the jail and patrol.
“We have had to realign our priorities and services to the county,” out-going Sheriff Dave Hencratt said.
The majority of the daytime staff is either working in the courts, in the jail or serving civil legal documents, he added.
“At this time and probably for the next few months, our daytime response to incidents that can’t be put off comes from the department’s detective division,” Hencratt said. “Our detectives are available to handle those types of incidents. Right now, we have no uniformed deputies in patrol vehicles working during the day.”
He went on to explain that when the evening uniformed patrol shift comes on at 6 p.m. they have a list of calls that come in during the day that they will then respond to if possible.
The California Highway Patrol, Corning and Red Bluff police departments are also doing what they can to provide extra services to the sheriff’s jurisdiction during the day.
Reasons for the staffing shortage are varied, but most have said it is due to insufficient pay for Tehama County public safety services when compared to other law enforcement agencies in the region.
“Over the past several years, the department has had difficulties with recruitment and retention of employees, which is directly linked to pay disparities to comparable departments in the North State,” Hencratt said.
However, it isn’t just the county’s board of supervisors that may be responsible for the alleged inadequate salaries.
In March 2020, Measure G was on the ballot. It gave Tehama County’s registered voters the opportunity to approve a one cent sale tax increase to help maintain services paid for by the county’s general fund, such as public safety. It was anticipated the proposed tax increase would generate $7.9 million for the county’s coffers.
The measure ultimately failed with 2,915 votes for and 15,123 against. For the next two years, the county and Tehama County Deputy Sheriff’s Association battled over employee salary contracts.
Then in November, as the result of a county-sanctioned Salary Compensation Study, which showed Tehama County Sheriff’s Office employees were in fact underpaid compared to similar agencies, the board approved sheriff’s office-related salary raises ranging from 1.7% to 24% increases based on how far below the median certain job classifications were.
“The raises were adequate for many divisions in the department, but not for the jail staff,” Hencratt said. “We still need better pay for our jail staff. They go back into contract negotiations with the county at the first of next year and I hope the salary problem will be resolved then.”
In the meantime, the residents of Tehama County are now paying the price for the staffing shortage with a lack of public safety response from the sheriff’s department during daytime hours.
A law enforcement staffing shortage is not unique to Tehama County. Fresno County and Sutter County are both facing similar challenges due to funding and staffing shortages.
Hencratt said the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office is committed to continuing all recruitment efforts and working toward restoring patrol services when staffing levels permit.