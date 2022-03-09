Tehama County Health Services Agency issued the following state mask guidelines in reference to COVID-19 as positive case numbers continue to decline.
The California Department of Public Health has recently released new indoor masking guidance.
As of March 1, masks are no longer required for unvaccinated individuals but are still strongly recommended for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, in most indoor public settings and businesses.
After March 11, masks will no longer be required in kindergarten-12th grade and childcare settings but will be strongly recommended when these individuals are in indoor settings.
Masks will continue to be required for all individuals in high transmission settings such as public transit, emergency shelters, healthcare settings, state and local correctional facilities and detention centers, homeless shelters, and long-term care settings and adult/senior care facilities.
Even though California continues to see a decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations it is still important for individuals to remain vigilant. .
For more information contact: Tehama County Health Services Agency - Public Health Red Bluff: (530) 527-6824; Corning: (530) 824-4890; or Toll Free: 1-800-655-6854.