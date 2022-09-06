Tehama County Library is celebrating Banned Books Week with a number of events.
Banned Books Week started in the early 1980s in response to an increase in challenges to books in schools, bookstores, and libraries, explained Tehama County Librarian Todd Deck.
The celebratory week runs Sept. 18–24, however, events honoring Banned Books Week in Tehama County starts Sept. 15.
Banned Books Week amplifies the value of free and open access to information and brings together the entire book community.
This year’s theme is “Books Unite Us: Censorship Divides Us.”
Banned Books Week offers an opportunity for readers to voice censorship concerns, to celebrate free expression, and to show their communities the importance of intellectual freedom.
“Help us kick off Banned Books Week by attending Banned Books Trivia Night,” Deck said. “Join us on Thursday, September 15, at the Enjoy store in downtown Red Bluff for Banned Books Trivia Night.”
The event’s social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. where guests can eat, drink, and grab their trivia table; trivia begins at 6:30 p.m.
“Pop in during the social hour to snag a seat, grab some themed grub, and brainstorm a creative team name,” Deck added.
The top-scoring team will take home a $250 cash prize, sponsored by Summit Funding. Kelley Dolling and Kate Grissom will be hosting the event.
“And thank you to the Tehama County Friends of the Library for supporting Banned Books Week,” Deck said.
This is a first-come, first-serve free event - no tickets or entry fee required.
The next event to celebrate the week is a special Banned Books Story Time at Izzy’s Bagels, 807 Lincoln St., Red Bluff, 10-11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 16.
“Come listen to one of the most famous Banned Books ever, Where the Wild Things Are, by Maurice Sendak,” Deck said. “We will have a craft activity and a few other stories to share. Grab a bagel and enjoy listening to a banned book.”
He welcomed the community visit a county library and check out a “banned book.”
“Look for the banned books sticker on the spine,” Deck added. “Pick up one of our bookmarks or stickers. Take an arrest photo of you reading your favorite banned book at the Red Bluff Library. Tell us why the freedom to read is so important to you.”