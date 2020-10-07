We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Planning Commission meeting
Today
CANCELED: The Colusa County Planning Commission meeting scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in the Board Chambers, 543 Jay Street, Suite 108, Colusa, has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 4 at 9 a.m.
Strategies to Reduce Off-Farm Movement of Pesticides and Other Environmental Contaminants webinar
Today
Sutter-Yuba-Colusa University of California Cooperative Extension is hosting a series of four webinars with the fourth being “Strategies to Reduce Off-Farm Movement of Pesticides and Other Environmental Contaminants” from 3-4 p.m. The webinar will be led by Sarah Light, UCCE agronomy adviser. Registration costs $20 for one webinar, $35 for two, $50 for three or $60 for all four. Link and instructions to join Zoom will be emailed to registrants. For more information, visit www.cesutter.ucanr.edu or call 822-7515.
Colusa Unified School District special board meeting
Today
The Colusa Unified School District will hold a special board meeting via Zoom, starting at 5:15 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 817 1402 4883 and passcode: 858947. For more information, call the Superintendent’s Office at 458-7791.
Williams City Council Candidate Night
Today
The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a Williams City Council Candidate Night in the multipurpose room of the Education Village, 499 Marguerite Street in Williams, starting at 7 p.m. Masks will be required and available at the event. Seating will be limited due to COVID-19 guidelines and attendees will be admitted on a first-come, first-seated basis until capacity is reached. Questions can be submitted to the Chamber by emailing info@colusachamber.org until 5 p.m. on the day of the event. Cards will also be provided for questions to those that attend the meeting in person. For more information, contact Nancy Loudon, Candidate Night coordinator, at 701-1541.
Colusa Lions Club Annual 3F Century Bike Ride
Saturday
The 11th annual Flat, Fast and Fun Century Bike Ride will begin at the Colusa Boy Scout Cabin, located at 901 Parkhill St. in Colusa, starting at 6:30 a.m. Three routes will be offered during the ride: a 100-mile century, a 100K metric century which is 68 miles or a 38-mile ride. Registration fees range from $45-$70, depending on route. For more information or the register online, visit www.3fcentury.com/index.php.
Ms. Pat
Saturday
CANCELED: The performance of comedian Ms. Pat at Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 State Route 45, Colusa, has been canceled. For more information, call 458-8844.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, October 13
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.