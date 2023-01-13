Out of the many antique shops lining D Street in Marysville, Sissy’s Attic brings a plethora of vintage and vintage-inspired products.
What started as a flea market stand between two sisters, Dana Burrows and Janine Higgins, in 2015 quickly became a brick-and-mortar shop selling clothes, records, home decor and jewelry. Sue Doven, a dealer with Sissy’s Attic, said that the business was officially owned by Burrows, but operated by both sisters. While the concept of Sissy’s Attic was founded in 2015, the store has been on D Street for nearly five years, Doven said.
Dealers take the place of standard employees at the antique shop, she said. As of January, there are 10 independent vendors who rent space in the store to display and sell their antiques or other products. However, half of the store space is reserved for Sissy’s Attic.
“We sell vintage products and new products. There’s a little bit of everything at this store,” Doven said.
Like most businesses in recent years, Sissy’s Attic was forced to shut down briefly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The business was moved to its current location in February 2020, and was closed for six weeks after only briefly opening, Doven said.
“We were one of the lucky businesses because we were able to open back up quickly,” she said.
After the first year of the pandemic, Sissy’s Attic saw a sharp rise in business. Doven said that 2021 was a major year for sales across the whole business.
“I think people just had this urge to shop local rather than visiting one of the box stores, especially when it came time for Christmas shopping,” she said.
During the holiday season, local shoppers and antiquers visit Sissy’s Attic in droves to find gifts and home decor. Doven said that dishware sales typically rise shortly after Halloween as people prepare for Thanksgiving while standard sales increase for Christmas.
The holiday season is typically the busiest time of the year for most businesses, but Sissy’s Attic sees a rapid increase of customers during the Marysville Peach Festival in July and the Bok Kai Parade in late February or early March.
“The Peach Festival is our absolute, busiest time of the year,” Doven said. “We have to keep at least two registers open at all times to handle the amount of customers that come in during the festival.”
Last year, Peach Festival T-shirts and hats were available in-store, which quickly sold out. The store hours were also extended by four additional hours to 10 p.m. in order to accommodate the number of customers visiting during the festival.
In preparation for the upcoming Bok Kai Parade, Stuart Gilchrist, a Marysville City Council member and dealer with Sissy’s Attic, decorated the store front with Chinese lanterns which he purchased from Chinatown in San Francisco.
“I was honored to be asked by Dana Burrows to join the Sissy’s Attic team. When I took my role as a city council member, it was clear that I wouldn't be able to be in my main shop, Gilchrist Whatnot, due to my many appointments. Having a presence at Sissy's Attic enables my customers to shop during regular business hours. To maintain consistent hours is key to financial success, and Dana is an extraordinary business leader and I love being a part of her team. Not only is she a good business person, but she's created a dynamic environment and we have a lot of fun. Different vendors bring different perspectives, and we all learn something new every day,” Glichrist said.
This year, Sissy’s Attic is also serving as a sponsor for the Bok Kai Parade. As a “Dragon Level Sponsor,” the antique shop donated $1,000 to parade organizers to support both the event and the Chinese community of Marysville.
While 2022 was a slower year for business, Doven is hopeful that the owners and independent dealers of Sissy’s Attic will see thriving business in 2023.
“Working with the public, the customers, the owners and fellow dealers is all I could ask for,” she said.
Sissy’s Attic is located at 419 D St. in Marysville and is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.