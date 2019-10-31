The opening of Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain brought a global brand to Yuba-Sutter residents’ backyard.
A quick tour through the facility will take the guest from Las Vegas gaming to Asian cuisine to a gift shop selling local goods. The main attractions, obviously, are the gaming opportunities, but one might also find themselves in a small corner near the back of the casino floor where old tribal relics are on display that can transport the viewer to a different time.
Near the new facility’s ballroom is a section of photographs and artifacts donated from the Enterprise Rancheria tribe that highlight the group’s past. Pictures of soldiers in uniform, parents with their children and other cultural gatherings hang from the walls, showing some of the tribe’s history dating back to the early years of photography.
It doesn’t end there though, as a tribal connection was also included in the facility’s name, that being “Fire Mountain.”
Enterprise Rancheria Chairperson Glenda Nelson said Fire Mountain was the name of the place the tribe was originally from prior to California becoming a state. Then, when the federal government came around, they renamed the town Mountain Springs.
“Today, it is called Enterprise, but today, Enterprise doesn’t exist because the actual town is at the bottom of Lake Oroville,” Nelson said. “Before it was called Enterprise, it was named Mountain Springs, and our property that we still have, the 40 acres below the dam, were full of natural springs. It’s amazing. It’s located on a fault but we didn’t have to drill wells. We have like 8-9 springs on the 40 acres that’s left.”