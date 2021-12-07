Dawn hasn’t broken when Jerrett Sellers spots a promising target in the mostly deserted streets of South Carolina’s capital: a lone truck driver climbing down from his cab at a gas station.
Sellers looks for encouraging signs. Shoulders slumped with fatigue? A clean and tidy appearance? Liking what he sees, Sellers moves quickly, approaching the driver with a piece of paper in his hand.
“You got a quick sec to talk?” he calls to the man. “We’re looking to hire.”
Sellers, 32, is a front-line soldier in the nationwide battle to combat a shortage of truck drivers that has become a serious problem for the U.S. economy as it struggles against the seemingly endless assaults of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As transportation manager for Merchants Foodservice, a regional trucking and delivery firm based in Hattiesburg, Miss., Sellers hunts service stations, convenience stores, truck stops, driving schools, and wherever else he might find potential recruits, even as his competitors are doing the same to lure away his firm’s drivers.
Sellers’ pitch includes $2,000 signing bonuses, medical and dental coverage, and even an extra $125 a week just for showing up on time.
Earlier this year, Sellers followed one driver hauling a 28-foot trailer to a golf course and ended up courting him for weeks. They talked about their children, about softball and about Merchants Foodservice’s emphasis on “family values.” The driver finally agreed to jump ship.
Experiences like that have taught Sellers patience. His latest pre-dawn approach at the gas station was not an immediate success. The driver, sporting a new Apple watch and Bluetooth earbuds, said he’d already gotten fat raises this year, the equivalent to $4 an hour. “I’m comfortable,” the driver said.
Sellers handed him a business card anyway.
Nationwide, the competition for drivers has led industry giants to resort to extreme measures: unprecedented pay increases and benefits, signing bonuses as high as $20,000, and posh new truck terminals that include masseurs, basketball gyms and rec rooms.
“I’ve seen where they have put in gorgeous-tile showers that rival five-star hotel suites,” said Meg Larcinese, national sales manager at the Trucker Media Group, which helps develop recruiting strategies for trucking firms.
Even so, no one in the industry sees an easing any time soon of what has become a historic shortage of drivers — some 80,000, by estimates from the American Trucking Assns.
While the backup at the ports in Los Angeles County and elsewhere has been a big focus for the Biden administration, trucks carry more than 70% of domestic cargo shipments.
The driver shortage is a major factor in the supply chain gridlock, mucking up delivery of all kinds of freight. It’s contributed to surging inflation, and created delays and product shortages that are making the holiday season less than cheery for consumers.
The root of the problem is the pandemic, which temporarily knocked out production and shipments last year even amid rising demand from homebound Americans. Like many other workers, truck drivers have been slow to return to their jobs, and the arrival of the Omicron variant may add to the hesitation.
But the trucking industry’s labor troubles run far deeper. At a time when the whole American population is aging, truck drivers tend to be older than average. The work is stressful, lonely, exhausting, and long plagued by a pay system that can make drivers feel they can’t get ahead of the game.
Even before the pandemic, the industry’s turnover rate of around 90% was higher than in the notoriously volatile retail sector. Long-haul drivers are usually on the road two to three weeks straight. Burnout is high. So is retirement. Not enough young people are coming in to replace them.
Truck drivers are typically paid by the mile. Many complain their time isn’t valued by shippers and warehouses as they’re often subjected to long waits for freight to be loaded and unloaded. Finding someplace safe to park to rest or sleep for the night is a perennial worry. Nor do truckers find a lot of sympathy from state troopers, some of whom will ticket them for the slightest of violations, like missing reflective tape on a mud flap.
“They need to quit treating us like second-class citizens. We’re sick of it,” said Joyce Brenny, founder and chief executive of Minnesota-based Brenny Transportation, which has a fleet of 100 trucks.