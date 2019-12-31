Glenn County’s unemployment saw a small increase in November compared to October, according to the most recent statistics released by the Employment Development Department.
November’s unemployment rate was reported as 4.7 percent compared to 4.3 percent in October.
However, the figure still lags behind the state unemployment rate of 3.7 percent and the national rate of 3.3 percent.
Glenn County was ranked 40th out of 58 counties in the state as far as lowest unemployment rates.
Glenn County saw a decrease of 370 in the number of available jobs from October to November.
Several industries saw a decrease in jobs, such as farm (300); wholesale trade (10 jobs); transportation, warehousing and utilities (60 jobs); professional and business services (20 jobs); leisure and hospitality (10 jobs); and government (30 jobs).
However, some industries saw an increase of jobs, such as retail trade (30 jobs); financial activities (10 jobs); and educational and health services (20 jobs).