Join the Sikh Festival
Today-Saturday-Sunday
The annual Yuba City Sikh Festival starts today with fireworks after dark. Tomorrow, at 9 a.m. at 2468 Tierra Buena Road, Yuba City, things get into full swing for the public. There is a shopping bazaar open on the grounds, there will be various ceremonies and music, tours, and food is doled out to all visitors. It will be followed by a parade Sunday at 10 a.m. starting at the temple, looping around and ending back at the grounds. The Sikh community welcomes all visitors on the grounds and in the temple. Parking lots around the temple grounds are open Saturday; parking is available Sunday at River Valley High School, with shuttle buses making regular runs with passengers.
Dia de los Muertos
Saturday
Sierra View Memorial Park will host Dia De Los Muertos, Day of the Dead Celebration, from 3-8 p.m. at 4900 Olive Avenue, Olivehurst. There will be a live music deejay, community altar, vendors, food, sugar skull painting, Coco the movie, and more. Free. For more information visit www/sierraviewfh.com or e-mail jalvarado@almafestivals.com.
Rock on at Hard Rock
Saturday
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento will have their grand opening and concert, featuring Def Leppard at 7 p.m. at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland. For more information visit livenation.com/venues/14998/toyota-amphitheatre.
Paint and Sip in the orchards
Saturday
Bishops Pumpkin Farm will host a paint, sip, and brunch from 10 a.m.-noon. The theme is “paint your pet.” Tickets are $60 and include one mimosa, coffee and bakery treats, painting instructions and supplies for class. For more information visit https://bishopspumpkinfarm.ticketleap.com/paint-sip--brunch---paint-your-pet/contact/.
Rock to the Golden Age of Rock
Sunday
The Acting Company will host their annual benefit concert, The Golden Age of Rock ‘n’ Roll, at 4 p.m at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. For more information visit www.actingcompany.org, call 751-1100 or e-mail info@actingcompany.org.
Honoring Yuba-Sutter Veterans
The Appeal-Democrat would like to list all Veterans Day events scheduled for the area. If you are involved in a memorial event or gathering, please let us know by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com; or call Veronica Catlin at 530-749-4770.