Rock out in the park
Today
Eighth annual Music in the Park Marysville series. Live music will be from 7 p.m-9 p.m. at Deatsch Park, 3rd and D streets, Marysville. Admission is free.
Learn about Frida and Luther
Today
Erika Guzman and Rebecca Baker discuss Frida Kahlo and Luther Burbank and how their lives intersected, 6 p.m., Sutter County Museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Guzman is an expert on Kahlo and organizes an annual Frida Festival in San Francisco (fiestasfridas.com). Baker is an archivist/historian at the Luther Burbank Home & Gardens (www.lutherburbank.org). Admission is free.
See historic Wheatland gardens
Saturday
The Wheatland Historical Society presents Festival of Historic Farm Gardens from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Wheatland History Museum, 111 Main Street, Wheatland. A limited number of tickets are available to tour the farm gardens, which are located on early ranches in the Wheatland area. Master gardeners will be on hand to answer questions. Tickets are $40 and advance reservation is required. For more information, email jjgilbert@earthlink.net or call 701-8872.
Help at Blessings in the Park
Saturday
The Good Seed Church presents its 2nd annual Blessings in the Park community event from noon-4 p.m., Sam Brannon Park, Gray Avenue, Yuba City. Free Food by Porkys BBQ, music, clothing and prayers for those in need. Good Seed Church is partnering with Takin’ It to the Streetz Ministries for the event.
Try a new beer
Saturday
Sutter Buttes Brewing’s North Butte Amber release party. A portion of the proceeds of every pint sold will go to the Sutter Buttes Regional Land Trust and Middle Mountain Interpretive Hikes. From 4 p.m.-8 p.m., Sutter Buttes Brewing, 421 Center Street, Yuba City. Center Street will be closed, live music as well as food and drink specials will be part of the event.
Feast at a potluck picnic
Saturday
Tri-County Diversity Yuba Sutter Colusa Pride Potluck Picnic, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Gauche Aquatic Park, 421 Center Street, Yuba City. Burgers, dogs, and drinks provided and people are encouraged to bring a dish to share. For more information, visit www.tricountydiversity.org, or call 763-2116.