Get messy
Saturday
Kiwanis Club of Yuba City’s 2nd annual All You Can Eat Cajun Boil, doors open at 5:30 p.m., beer garden at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. Tickets: $40. Call: 635-2294.
Eat Fresh
Saturday
Yuba City Certified Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Town Square, Plumas Boulevard and C Street, Yuba City. Local and regional produce, arts and craft vendors. Cost: Free. Facebook: Yuba City Certified Farmers Market. Call: 671-2003.
Step into the past
Saturday
Yuba Feather Museum and Gold Trader Flat, Closing Day event, noon-4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31, 19096 New York Flat Road, Forbestown. Visit a small, frontier/Gold Rush era town in the foothills, replete with volunteers dressed from the times. Admission is free.
Catch some Blues
Sunday
Brownsville Blues Festival, noon-dusk, Brownsville Amphitheater, 17103 Ponderosa Way, Brownsville. Artists include: Willie G, Tia Carroll, Andy Santana, Johnny Tsunami And The Hurricanes and Volker Strifler. Cost: $20. Call: 675-0195.
Join the Picnic
Sunday
Old Fashion Picnic, presented by the Mary Aaron Museum and Focus on Marysville, noon-4 p.m., Ellis Lake at the Gazebo on Henry Delamere Island, Marysville. Potato sack races, cake walk, cotton candy, hot dogs, watermelon, music, entertainment and history. Cost: $10. Buy tickets at My Boutique and Digs in Marysville or at the event. Call: 740-2418.
Small town, big parade
Monday
30th annual Nicolaus Labor Day Parade, 10 a.m., St. Boniface Parish Hall, Marcum Road, Nicolaus. Pancake breakfast: 7 a.m., Live music, horseshoe tournament, children’s area, craft booths, food and more. Parade and float entry info, call: 916-997-1810 or email: samantharae27@gmail.com. To donate raffle and silent auction items, call: 632-7112. For vendor booths, call 916-502-3021 or email: jake_stephwills@yahoo.com. General email: nicolausldp@gmail.com.