The background to the Leslie Lohse, John and Ines Crosby federal sentencing story goes back to before 2002 when the Tribe-owned and operated Rolling Hills Casino opened its doors - back to when Lohse and the Crosby's, along with Everett Freeman, were instrumental in the Tribe receiving its formal federal recognition as a sovereign tribal entity and approval to establish the casino.
Lohse and the Crosby's worked closely with then-Tribal Chairman Freeman and other tribal officials for years previous to Freeman's death in 2010.
All came to a calamitous-head for Lohse and the Crosby's when in 2014 allegations arose that they had taken millions in tribal money and used it for personal purposes,, and that the trio were in fact not tribal descendants.
These allegations prompted the tribe to suspend several of its members who were believed to have known of the deception, or were also not of true tribal blood.
Lohse was eventually voted out of office and new officials were voted in. The Crosby's were kicked out of their employment with the establishment as well.
But these actions didn't happen without a tribal battle when Lohse and the Crosby's, who were banned from tribal property, tried to strong-arm their way onto tribal land, resume their roles in leadership and allegedly attempted to conduct a cyberattack on the tribe's computer systems.
The battle turned ugly, both verbally and physically, when both sides hired their own armed security teams and local law enforcement had to become involved, staying on site 24/7, to keep the peace. It was a standoff for weeks until a federal judge stepped into the battle granting a motion for a temporary restraining order stating neither of the battling tribal factions were to deploy any armed personnel of any nature within 100 yards of the tribal-owned property, in an effort to stem the threat of violence.
Things cooled down after that as the investigation into Lohse and the Crosby's role in mismanagement of funds, embezzlement and other crimes took place.
Also during that time the tribe voted in new officers, with Andrew “Dru” Alejandre leading the way as chairman.
"The Tribe appreciates the important assistance that the U.S. Attorneys Office, the FBI, and the IRS have provided in rebuilding trust. These agencies’ successful prosecution of these individuals and their close work with the Tribe in the process represent the best of inter-government cooperation,” Alejandre said at the time. “The Tribe has worked hard, for the last five years, to build an open, democratic, and representative Tribal government that works for the benefit of all members. Sending these former officials to jail for their corruption significantly assists in that process.”
Lohse, nor the Crosby's could be reached for comment, then or now.
A parallel civil RICO action by the tribe, Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians, et al. v. Crosby, et. al, No. 15-cv-0538 (E.D. Cal.), in which the tribe is represented by Gross of Gross & Klein, preceded the criminal indictment of these individuals.