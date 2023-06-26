The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal vehicle crash on Wednesday, June 21 that took the life of a 50-year-old Willows man.
It appears Rodolfo Velazquez-Garcia was driving a 1998 Toyota pickup south on County Road P going through the intersection at County Road 60 around 5 a.m., when the front of the vehicle struck the raised dirt embankment of the irrigation canal, CHP said.
As the Toyota continued up the dirt embankment along the canal bank, a slight deviation in the embankment caused the pickup to roll onto its roof and come to rest submerged in the water-filled canal, reported the CHP Willows Office.
Velasquez-Garcia died as a result of the crash, according to a CHP report.
The accident is under investigation by the CHP and it is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.