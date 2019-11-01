Locals who were out and about shared their thoughts on the recent PGE power shut-off’s.
Eduardo Siqueiros, 55, Marysville
Q: Have you been affected by the power shut-offs?
A: Not yet.
Q: Do you think PGE is justified in shutting off electricity as a precaution?
A: No. I think this is more about PGE not wanting to be responsible for what happens. And what’s the difference between generators and shutting off power? Now everyone is using another source of power that’s also dangerous. What if there’s a spark or someone knocks it over? I think conditions are more dangerous now.
Q: What do you think PGE should do from here?
A: Bring the power back and own their responsibilities.