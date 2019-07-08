Caltrans crews are set to continue work on several road projects in the Mid-Valley this week.
Here’s what motorists can expect:
Yuba County
long-term projects
- State Route 20: Work continues on a $16.8 million project funded by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road to Spring Valley Road.
- State Route 20: Between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 5:30 a.m.-2 p.m. today and Tuesday for paving work.
- State Route 20: Construction continues on a $28.5 million safety project to straighten and flatten curves, widen shoulders, repave the roadway and improve drainage in the Smartsville area. Completion is expected in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Routes 20/70: Work continues on a $3.8 million project to upgrade sidewalks, ADA ramps, curbs and gutters at various locations in Marysville to meet current standards. Completion is expected in early 2019.
Short-term projects
- State Route 20: Between 11th Street and Oak Street, motorists can expect lane restrictions from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. today and Tuesday for utility work.
- State Route 20: Between McGanney Lane to Smartsville Road, motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder restrictions from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. today through Saturday for drainage work.
- State Route 70: From Erle Road to the E Street Bridge, motorists can expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Friday and 9 p.m. Friday through 8 a.m. Saturday for roadway excavation.
- State Route 70: At the Feather River Boulevard and North Beale Road on and off-ramps, east- and westbound motorists can expect intermittent ramp closures from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Friday and 9 p.m. Friday through 8 a.m. Saturday for roadway excavation.
- State Route 70: Between Simmerly Slough overcrossing and Old State Highway, motorists can expect moving shoulder and lane closures from 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for tree work.
Sutter County
long-term project
- State Route 99: Utility relocation work has started in advance of a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the City of Live Oak to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020.
Short-term project
- State Route 20: Between Acacia Avenue and Humphrey Road, motorists can expect lane and shoulder restrictions from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
Colusa County
long-term projects
- State Routes 20/45: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020.
- State Route 20/45: Between the intersection of Market and Bridge streets and Country Club Drive, motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
Short-term project
- Interstate 5: At the Hillgate undercrossing, motorists can expect lane and shoulder restrictions from 7 a.m.-5:45 p.m. Wednesday through Friday for utility work.