Yuba County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Narcotics Enforcement Task Force (NET-5) to execute a warrant Tuesday in the 13000 block of Licha Lane in Oregon House.
Nine people were detained at the residence. A quarter ounce of methamphetamine was found along with drug paraphernalia and ammunition in every room.
Allon Fleckenstein, 56, was arrested on charges of allegedly opening and maintaining a drug house, possession of methamphetamine and possession of ammunition as a prohibited person. Jeremiah Hopkins, 33, was arrested on an out-of-county warrant. Kristine Cocco, 48, was cited for possession of a controlled substance.