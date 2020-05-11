Yuba-Sutter approves documentation to move forward in COVID-19 recovery
Yuba-Sutter officials voted unanimously on Saturday to approve documentation to be submitted to the state, accelerating phase two of the COVID-19 recovery where businesses deemed to pose a lower risk of community spread can begin to repen.
The document, known as an attestation, was approved by each county’s Board of Supervisors and outlines what counties must do to authorize a course that differs from the statewide plan for easing COVID-19 restrictions. Criteria outlined in the form includes readiness, a COVID-19 containment plan, contact tracing and more, said Russ Brown, public information officer for Yuba County.
The plan, which was a bi-county effort, was submitted to the California Department of Public Health on Saturday, Brown said.
Brown said the counties are trying to avoid a “two steps forward, three steps back” approach from earlier this
week when the area began opening up businesses and restaurants before essentially getting reprimanded by the state when Alcohol and Beverage Control came in to shut down all dine-in sales a day later.
Then two days later, Mark Ghilarducci, director of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, sent nearly identical letters dated May 7 to Yuba, Sutter and Modoc counties saying, in part, that areas that defy a state order could lose the ability to receive any and all future disaster assistance funds.
“Disaster assistance programs prohibit a jurisdiction from receiving funding for a condition caused by its own negligence,” Ghilarducci wrote in the letter to Yuba County. “Should Yuba County experience a surge in COVID-19 cases as a result of hasty and careless actions, the county may be ineligible for reimbursement.”
Brown said compliance all the way around is key in this process.
“We’re trying to avoid being out of step from what the state requires,” he said.
Under phase two rules, counties must submit an application declaring that the presence of the virus is limited or nonexistent in their jurisdictions and that they’ve met certain requirements to prepare for a future surge in infections before opening additional businesses.
– Jeff Larson, jlarson@appealdemocrat.com
Council holding special meeting to discuss small business loan program
The Marysville City Council will have a special meeting tonight to discuss creating a $150,000 small business loan program, according to Councilman Brad Hudson.
Hudson asked for the issue to be put on the agenda for the regular meeting on May 5, but no decision was made to move forward because other council members wanted more details, according to Hudson.
Marysville’s program would work the same way as Yuba County’s Small Business Emergency Relief Fund. The Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation would administer the loans, but the program would be funded by the city. Businesses will be eligible for a zero percent interest loan of up to $20,000.
“It would be for ‘brick-and-mortar’ businesses that have licenses to operate in the city,” Hudson said via email. “My personal thoughts are not to change the way this program was originally proposed and administered through the county and EDC.”
As a business owner in Marysville himself, Hudson said he closed his business and laid off 14 people due to the pandemic. He was a recipient of a loan from the county, but several other businesses did not receive loans.
“If we as a city can find funds for a loan to businesses in this pandemic, let’s do it,” Hudson said. “Hopefully we can come to a decision this Tuesday and move forward.”
The special meeting will take place tonight at 5 p.m.
– David Wilson, dwilson@appealdemocrat.com