Watch a musical
Tonight-Saturday-Sunday
The musical, “Annie,” at The Acting Company, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m, 815 B Street, Yuba City. For more information, call 751-1100, email info@actingcompany.org, visit www.actingcompany.org or visit the The Acting Company Facebook page.
Bike for Pink October
Saturday
Yuba-Sutter Ride for Awareness, 8 a.m., River Valley High School, 801 El Margarita Road, Yuba City. Proceeds benefit Pink October and Geweke’s Caring for Women Foundation. There will be 20-, 40- and 60-mile cycling courses. Helmets required. For more information, visit www.pink-october.org or email ysrideforawareness@yahoo.com.
Bowl for Pink October
Saturday
The 13th annual Bowling for Breasts, 6 p.m., Nu Generation Lanes, 876 W. Onstott Road, Yuba City. Proceeds benefit Pink October and Geweke’s Caring for Women Foundation. Prizes for best dressed, team spirit and high score. Cost: $25 per person. Call: 755-2600. Email: nugenlanes@att.net.
Go yard-saling for a cause
Saturday
Alliance for Hispanic Annual Yard Sale, 7:30 a.m.-noon, 420 E Street, Marysville. The yard sale raises funds to improve the quality of life for people in the community. Donations are appreciated. Call: 301-3205.
Hear tales from the crypt
Saturday
Tales of the Crypt – shows start at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m., Historic Marysville City Cemetery, off Highway 70, (north of Marysville High School). Hosted by Friends for the Preservation of Yuba County History and proceeds help with headstone repairs. Cost: $10 donation, ages 12 and under free, but must be with an adult.
Drink German beer
Saturday
Oktoberfest, 5 p.m.-10 p.m., Plumas Lake Golf & Country Club, 1551 Country Club Road, Olivehurst. Presented by the Golf & Country Club and SoYouCan, with half of the proceeds going to SoYouCan. German beer, German food, music, raffle and vendors. Call: 749-3202 or 315-0437. Must be 21 or older. Cost: $10.
Have a comedic romp
Saturday
The play “She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen, 8 p.m.–10 p.m., Yuba College Theatre, 2088 N Beale Road, Marysville. “A comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games.” Cost: $6–$10.
Support foothills firefighters
Saturday
Chili Cook Off and Cascade Country Festival, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Loma Rica Foothill Lion’s Club, 5667 Fruitland Road, Marysville. Second Cascade Fire reunion and first responder appreciation. Contests for pie eating, lawn games and pumpkin decorating. Children’s area with games, crafts and hay rides. Horseshoe tournament. Chili tasting kits: $5, free for active duty military and first responders. For more information, email LionLissaF@gmail.com, call 742-5466, visit www.foothill-lions.net or visit the Foothill Lions of Loma Rica Facebook page.