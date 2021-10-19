Almost from the outset, the Yuba College women’s soccer team played from behind at home Tuesday against Bay Valley Conference-leading Los Medanos.
The 49ers gave up a goal within the opening minutes, then three more during the 90 minutes of play to fall to Los Medanos, 4-0.
The loss dropped Yuba to 7-7 overall and 4-3 in conference. Los Medanos improved to 8-0 in conference and 10-4 overall.
One of the bright spots for head coach Cristina Baggio’s squad was goalkeeper Rosalie Mollard. The freshman Yuba City High grad saved balls in both halves, including a sliding catch at about the 29th minute to turn away a goal. It was a busy day for Mollard and the Yuba defense, with Los Medanos almost constantly in the attacking third of the field moving the ball around to look for openings.
At about the 26th minute, with Los Medanos up 1-0, Mollard knocked down a header shot in the box off a corner kick.
Late in the half, Bella Goodson, the conference’s leading scorer, found an opening down the home sideline and sailed a shot from outside the numbers to the far post that was turned away by the Los Medanos keeper.
A little later, Goodson, a Live Oak grad, played distributor and found the foot of her high school teammate, Ellliana Sanchez, but the attempt sailed wide right of the post to keep the game at 2-0 Los Medanos.
Up two goals at the break, Los Medanos dropped another goal about the 62nd minute when Briana Garcia bent in a kick from outside the numbers all the way across the face of the goal and just inside the far post for a 3-0 lead. About six minutes later, Los Medanos was in position for another, but Wheatland grad Madison Netto thwarted a give-and-go attempt inside the box with a clear-out kick to keep the deficit at three goals.
Yuba College looks to bounce back Friday at Napa Valley. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.
Yuba men beaten 3-0 by Lake Tahoe
The 49er men were also shut out at home thanks to a pair of second-half goals from Lake Tahoe to close-out a 3-0 nonconference win over Yuba College.
The loss dropped Yuba to 7-7-1 overall
Yuba is at Mendocino Friday, beginning at 2 p.m.