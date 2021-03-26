It’s been a while since Yuba-Sutter residents have had a community event to look forward to due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. That changed this week when Fairgrounds CEO Dave Dillabo announced plans are underway for the return of the Yuba-Sutter Fair.
“We are really excited about bringing a fair to the community in 2021,” Dillabo said. “We want to plan and execute a safe and successful fair for our community. We’ll be implementing guidelines set forth by the California Department of Public Health for the operation of fairs, and of course, there will be protocols in place to make the event as safe as possible.”
While a lot could change between now and the dates of the event — scheduled for June 24-27 — Dillabo said current guidelines mean there could be a limit on attendance, anywhere from 25-50 percent capacity for the fairgrounds and grandstand events, depending on the area’s tier color.
There will also likely be protocol requiring social distancing and facial coverings, but annual events like livestock shows, pageants and other cornerstones of the county fair are expected to take place.
This year’s theme will be “Hometown Fun in 21.” Dillabo credited the Yuba-Sutter community for their recent efforts in curbing the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Those efforts, he said, helped Sutter County reach the state’s red tier, and he’s hopeful those efforts continue leading up to the event.
Without being able to host last year’s annual event or rent the fairgrounds out to other community events due to the pandemic, the past 12 months have been hard on the team running the fairgrounds, both financially and in terms of normal operations. Dillabo said without the foresight of the fairgrounds’ Board of Directors to plan accordingly, it would’ve been extremely difficult to get through the year they’ve had.
“Fortunately, we have a board that is very insightful and has a great financial sense. I’d also like to commend my staff as well. We’ve all had to make sacrifices,” he said.
Dillabo said a big push this year will be on advance ticket sales online in order to cut down the need for long lines during the event. Tickets will be going online within the next few weeks at ysfair.com.
“We are 89 days away from the fair, so we have a lot of work ahead of us to put this event on,” Dillabo said on Friday. “While we have been optimistic about having our annual fair and have been preparing up to this point, there’s certainly a lot more work ahead of us to make sure we can plan accordingly, and in doing so, making sure that the health and safety of our guests is number one.”