“As soon as they handed her to me I knew my world would change forever,” said Sabrina Hopson, Yuba City.
She gave birth to Eloise Joumana Hopson-Suleiman at 12:59 a.m., Jan. 1, 2021, at Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville. Eloise is the first born for Hopson and her husband, Hussein Suleiman. It was the first birth of 2021 at Adventist/Rideout, and came in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It makes it that much more special,” Suleiman said. “Love is the answer, everybody has to love each other.”
The only real changes to the delivery due to COVID-19, Hopson said, were the limited room capacity and mandatory mask policy.
“Everybody had to (mask up),” Hopson said.
Despite that, she said the natural birth went very smoothly, with extra care provided by everyone at the hospital.
“Everybody went above and beyond; it de-stressed us,” Hopson said. “It was reassuring for sure, especially with COVID.”
As part of the COVID policy at the hospital, Hopson was tested for the virus prior to delivery. She was admitted on Dec. 29.
Eloise, who is named after her parents’ late relatives, was seven pounds, nine ounces and 20-1/2 inches long upon delivery.
“It’s awesome,” Suleiman said. “When she came out and looked at me she took my heart.”
He said Eloise knew exactly who her dad was.
“She knew daddy,” he said. “It was amazing seeing life through her eyes. It’s motivating.”