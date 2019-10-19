The September unemployment rate in the Yuba-Sutter area saw an improvement from the month prior despite a loss of more than 1,000 jobs in the farming industry.
Last month, the area’s unemployment rate was 4.8 percent, which was down from the 5.9 percent rate in August. The local rate still hovers above the state and national averages of 3.5 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively.
Sutter County had an unemployment rate of 4.9 percent, ranking it 50 out of 58 counties. Yuba County saw a slightly better figure at 4.8 percent, ranking the county 49th in the state for lowest unemployment.
Compared to August, there were 1,100 fewer positions available across all industries in September. The farming industry took the biggest hit with a reduction of 1,700 available positions. The only nonfarming industry to also see a decrease was mining, logging, and construction, which saw a decrease of 100 jobs.
Local industries that saw an increase in jobs included manufacturing (100 jobs), leisure and hospitality (100 jobs), and government (500 jobs).
Colusa County had a 6.6 percent unemployment rate in September, ranking it 56th in the state. The only counties to have a worse unemployment rate were Tulare County (7.6 percent) and Imperial County (20.7 percent).